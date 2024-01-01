Menu
Take advantage of our experienced on-site financing department, currently offering, for a limited time, 2.99% along with $0 down and No Payments for 3 Months! All our vehicles include the remaining balance of their original warranty and our very own 30 Day Dealers Guarantee. Complete Vehicle Inspection Services and full vehicle history by CarFax Vehicle Reports are included! All trades are welcome, whether the vehicle is paid off or not. Visit our website at basantmotors.com for more information. At Basant Motors, we look forward to serving you with all of your automotive needs for years to come. Please stop by our dealership, located at 16315 Fraser Highway, Surrey, BC and speak with one of our representatives today! Documentation fee ($997) and Dealer Prep ($299) are not included in the vehicle price.

2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse

110,500 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Cross ES

2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Cross ES

Location

Basant Motors

16315 Fraser Highway, Surrey, BC V4N 0G1

604-572-7880

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

110,500KM
Used
VIN JA4AT3AA6JZ615003

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 110,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Take advantage of our experienced on-site financing department, currently offering, for a limited time, 2.99% along with $0 down and No Payments for 3 Months! All our vehicles include the remaining balance of their original warranty and our very own 30 Day Dealers Guarantee. Complete Vehicle Inspection Services and full vehicle history by CarFax Vehicle Reports are included! All trades are welcome, whether the vehicle is paid off or not. Visit our website at basantmotors.com for more information. At Basant Motors, we look forward to serving you with all of your automotive needs for years to come. Please stop by our dealership, located at 16315 Fraser Highway, Surrey, BC and speak with one of our representatives today! Documentation fee ($997) and Dealer Prep ($299) are not included in the vehicle price. #9419

Basant Motors

Basant Motors

16315 Fraser Highway, Surrey, BC V4N 0G1

604-572-XXXX

604-572-7880

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Basant Motors

604-572-7880

2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse