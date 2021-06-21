2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse

$17,980 + taxes & licensing 7 5 , 4 6 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7347086

7347086 Stock #: UT608969

UT608969 VIN: JA4AT3AA4JZ608969

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 75,468 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.