2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse

13820 104 Ave, Surrey, BC V3T 1W9
This vehicle won't be on the lot long! It delivers style and power in a single package! Mitsubishi prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: variably intermittent wipers, front fog lights, and a split folding rear seat. It features four-wheel drive capabilities, a durable automatic transmission, and an efficient 4 cylinder engine. We know that you have high expectations, and we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding them! Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information. At Surrey Mitsubishi all vehicles are inspected by factory trained technicians, professionally detailed, and come with Carfax report and lien report.Shop with confidence at Surrey Mitsubishi and see why we are greater Vancouver's number one car superstore! We take all trades and offer financing for everyone! All prices are plus $695 prep fee, $159 wheel lock fee, $395 doc fee, finance fees may apply. All credit is cod. See Dealer for details.
