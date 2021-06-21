Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse

75,468 KM

Details Description

$17,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,980

+ taxes & licensing

Surrey Mitsubishi

604-498-2888

Contact Seller
2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse

2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Cross ES AWC

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Cross ES AWC

Location

Surrey Mitsubishi

13820 104 Ave, Surrey, BC V3T 1W9

604-498-2888

  1. 7347086
  2. 7347086
  3. 7347086
  4. 7347086
  5. 7347086
  6. 7347086
  7. 7347086
  8. 7347086
  9. 7347086
  10. 7347086
  11. 7347086
  12. 7347086
  13. 7347086
  14. 7347086
  15. 7347086
  16. 7347086
Contact Seller

$17,980

+ taxes & licensing

75,468KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7347086
  • Stock #: UT608969
  • VIN: JA4AT3AA4JZ608969

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 75,468 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle won't be on the lot long! It delivers style and power in a single package! Mitsubishi prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: variably intermittent wipers, front fog lights, and a split folding rear seat. It features four-wheel drive capabilities, a durable automatic transmission, and an efficient 4 cylinder engine. We know that you have high expectations, and we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding them! Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information. At Surrey Mitsubishi all vehicles are inspected by factory trained technicians, professionally detailed, and come with Carfax report and lien report.Shop with confidence at Surrey Mitsubishi and see why we are greater Vancouver's number one car superstore! We take all trades and offer financing for everyone! All prices are plus $695 prep fee, $159 wheel lock fee, $395 doc fee, finance fees may apply. All credit is cod. See Dealer for details.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Surrey Mitsubishi

2014 Toyota Prius C
 87,491 KM
$14,980 + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Golf...
 31,555 KM
$38,980 + tax & lic
2010 Mitsubishi Outl...
 207,999 KM
$4,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Surrey Mitsubishi

Surrey Mitsubishi

Surrey Mitsubishi

13820 104 Ave, Surrey, BC V3T 1W9

Call Dealer

604-498-XXXX

(click to show)

604-498-2888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory