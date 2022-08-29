$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander
Phev
Location
Go Dodge Surrey
6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7
- Listing ID: 9025135
- Stock #: PB03251
- VIN: JA4J24A57JZ611456
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 103,680 KM
Vehicle Description
Drive away today this 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SE featuring HEATED FRONT SEATS, SUNROOF, BACK-UP CAMERA, POWER DRIVER SEAT, a/c with dual zone temperature control, cruise control, a leather wrapped steering wheel with mounted audio and shift controls, an easy to use 7-inch Smartphone Link display with touchscreen and 6 speakers, Bluetooth, Sirius XM Satellite radio, height adjustable front seatbelts, tilt/telescopic steering wheel, piano black interior accents, rear tinted windows, auto off halogen headlamps, LED daytime running lamps, LED rear combination lamps, chrome grille, 18-inch alloy wheels and not to mention tons of cargo and interior space.Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 to book your test drive towards ownership today in this safety inspected Outlander with NO EXTRA DEALER FEES.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*onapproved credit, see dealer for details.
