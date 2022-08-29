Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

103,680 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Go Dodge Surrey

855-996-3023

Contact Seller
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

Phev

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

Phev

Location

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

855-996-3023

  1. 9025135
  2. 9025135
  3. 9025135
  4. 9025135
  5. 9025135
  6. 9025135
  7. 9025135
  8. 9025135
  9. 9025135
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

103,680KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9025135
  • Stock #: PB03251
  • VIN: JA4J24A57JZ611456

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 103,680 KM

Vehicle Description

Drive away today this 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SE featuring HEATED FRONT SEATS, SUNROOF, BACK-UP CAMERA, POWER DRIVER SEAT, a/c with dual zone temperature control, cruise control, a leather wrapped steering wheel with mounted audio and shift controls, an easy to use 7-inch Smartphone Link display with touchscreen and 6 speakers, Bluetooth, Sirius XM Satellite radio, height adjustable front seatbelts, tilt/telescopic steering wheel, piano black interior accents, rear tinted windows, auto off halogen headlamps, LED daytime running lamps, LED rear combination lamps, chrome grille, 18-inch alloy wheels and not to mention tons of cargo and interior space.Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 to book your test drive towards ownership today in this safety inspected Outlander with NO EXTRA DEALER FEES.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*onapproved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
4 Cylinder Engine
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Plug-In Electric/Gas
1-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription
Plug-In Electric Fast Charge

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Go Dodge Surrey

2018 GMC Sierra 3500...
 76,450 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2022 Kia Forte
2,476 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Audi S5 Sportba...
 37,003 KM
$48,999 + tax & lic

Email Go Dodge Surrey

Go Dodge Surrey

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-3023

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory