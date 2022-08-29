2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 0 3 , 6 8 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9025135

9025135 Stock #: PB03251

PB03251 VIN: JA4J24A57JZ611456

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 103,680 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Cargo shade Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Knee Air Bag A/T Premium Synthetic Seats Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert Plug-In Electric/Gas 1-Speed A/T Requires Subscription Plug-In Electric Fast Charge

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.