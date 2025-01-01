$15,595+ taxes & licensing
2018 Nissan Altima
2.5 SV BC LOCAL*SUNROOF*REVERSE CAMERA*
Location
White Rock Volkswagen
2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8
778-736-0334
$15,595
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 107,794 KM
Vehicle Description
At White Rock Volkswagen, you can have full confidence in your pre-owned vehicle purchase. Each vehicle comes with:
Full Mechanical Inspection
Full Tank of Gas
CarFax History Report
Professional Detail
30 Day Exchange Period
Powertrain Warranty
We also offer industry leading trade-in values! Contact our team to see how quick and easy your purchase can be.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
778-736-0334