2018 Nissan Armada

29,788 KM

Details Features

$55,100

+ tax & licensing
$55,100

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Volkswagen

778-736-0334

2018 Nissan Armada

2018 Nissan Armada

SL

2018 Nissan Armada

SL

Location

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-0334

$55,100

+ taxes & licensing

29,788KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8621747
  • Stock #: VW1501
  • VIN: JN8AY2NC0J9556404

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 29,788 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
7 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

White Rock Volkswagen

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

