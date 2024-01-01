Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>PLEASE CALL US AT 604-727-9298 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW OR TEST DRIVE</p><p>DEALER#26479. DOC FEE $695</p><p>highway auto sales 16187,fraser hwy surrey bc v4n0g2</p>

2018 Nissan Frontier

98,000 KM

Details Description Features

$21,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Nissan Frontier

Crew Cab SV Long Bed 4x4 Auto

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Nissan Frontier

Crew Cab SV Long Bed 4x4 Auto

Location

Highway Auto Sales

16187 Fraser Highway, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-727-9298

  1. 1715466110
  2. 1715466112
  3. 1715466114
  4. 1715466116
  5. 1715466117
  6. 1715466122
  7. 1715466126
  8. 1715466132
  9. 1715466136
  10. 1715466141
  11. 1715466146
  12. 1715466150
  13. 1715466155
  14. 1715466158
  15. 1715466163
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$21,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
98,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1N6AD0FV7JN733997

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 98,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL US AT 604-727-9298 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW OR TEST DRIVE

DEALER#26479. DOC FEE $695

highway auto sales 16187,fraser hwy surrey bc v4n0g2

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Highway Auto Sales

Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD 4dr 2.4L Luxury for sale in Surrey, BC
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD 4dr 2.4L Luxury 73,000 KM $18,500 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL AWD 4dr Limited w/6-Passenger for sale in Surrey, BC
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL AWD 4dr Limited w/6-Passenger 84,000 KM $18,500 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda CR-V Touring AWD for sale in Surrey, BC
2019 Honda CR-V Touring AWD 73,000 KM $26,500 + tax & lic

Email Highway Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Highway Auto Sales

Highway Auto Sales

Highway Auto Sales

16187 Fraser Highway, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

Call Dealer

604-727-XXXX

(click to show)

604-727-9298

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,800

+ taxes & licensing

Highway Auto Sales

604-727-9298

Contact Seller
2018 Nissan Frontier