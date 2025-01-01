$16,698+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Super Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UTNA15480
- Mileage 95,226 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2018 Nissan Kicks SV CVT is equipped with a 1.6L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth continuously variable transmission, delivering 125 horsepower and 115 lb-ft of torque to the front wheels. This mid-level trim includes 17-inch alloy wheels, heated side mirrors, keyless entry with push-button start, and remote engine start. Safety features include blind-spot warning and rear cross-traffic alert. Inside, it offers automatic climate control, a seven-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, satellite radio, and chrome interior accents. The SV also includes a rear cargo cover, rear HVAC vents, and enhanced comfort through padded door armrests. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
