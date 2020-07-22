Menu
2018 Nissan Leaf

64,890 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
SV

Location

King George Nissan

14948 32nd Ave, Surrey, BC V4P 3R5

604-536-3644

64,890KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5658894
  • Stock #: 305465A
  • VIN: 1N4AZ1CP2JC310486

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 64,890 KM

Vehicle Description

CAR PROOF ON REQUEST! VEHICLE WARRANTY IS INCLUDED AT THIS PRICE! Call one of our Licensed Sales Consultants for accurate details. Your Trade in is welcome at King George Nissan. Price subject to $395 documentation fee.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior

604-536-3644

