$29,898+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 Nissan Pathfinder
Midnight Edition - Navigation
2018 Nissan Pathfinder
Midnight Edition - Navigation
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$29,898
+ taxes & licensing
Used
79,021KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5N1DR2MM9JC635021
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 79,021 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Are you looking for a crossover SUV that's not overly cumbersome to drive but still has enough space to make it versatile? Check out this Nissan Pathfinder. This 2018 Nissan Pathfinder is for sale today.
Load up the entire family with space to spare in this Nissan Pathfinder. This versatile crossover is just as at home eating up miles on the highway as it is running errands around town. With a comfortable interior and respectable fuel economy, the destinations are endless. A sculpted exterior makes this Nissan Pathfinder is one of the most stylish three-row crossovers on the road. Capability at this level always makes for memorable adventures. This SUV has 79,021 kms. It's white in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 284HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Pathfinder's trim level is Midnight Edition. This Midnight Edition Nissan Pathfinder ranks among the top trims in the line-up, and comes standard with a plethora of options and features such as part time and full time all wheel drive with an electronic transfer case, elegant aluminum alloy wheels, dual front and rear power sunroofs, power tailgate, front fog lamps, a Bose premium audio system with 13 speakers, integrated navigation, Bluetooth and smart phone connectivity, front heated bucket seats with power adjustment, heated 2nd row seats, a heated leather steering wheel, distance pacing cruise control, dial zone climate control, keyless entry and start, leather upholstery, leather door trim, remote engine start, rear parking sensors, blind spot sensors, forward and rear collision alerts, and a multiple camera system with different viewing angles. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Load up the entire family with space to spare in this Nissan Pathfinder. This versatile crossover is just as at home eating up miles on the highway as it is running errands around town. With a comfortable interior and respectable fuel economy, the destinations are endless. A sculpted exterior makes this Nissan Pathfinder is one of the most stylish three-row crossovers on the road. Capability at this level always makes for memorable adventures. This SUV has 79,021 kms. It's white in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 284HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Pathfinder's trim level is Midnight Edition. This Midnight Edition Nissan Pathfinder ranks among the top trims in the line-up, and comes standard with a plethora of options and features such as part time and full time all wheel drive with an electronic transfer case, elegant aluminum alloy wheels, dual front and rear power sunroofs, power tailgate, front fog lamps, a Bose premium audio system with 13 speakers, integrated navigation, Bluetooth and smart phone connectivity, front heated bucket seats with power adjustment, heated 2nd row seats, a heated leather steering wheel, distance pacing cruise control, dial zone climate control, keyless entry and start, leather upholstery, leather door trim, remote engine start, rear parking sensors, blind spot sensors, forward and rear collision alerts, and a multiple camera system with different viewing angles. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Immobilizer
Compass
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Leather Door Trim Insert
Smart Device Integration
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
NissanConnect Services Tracker System
Fixed 50-50 Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
60-40 Folding EZ Flex Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Front Heated Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat w/memory and driver's seat power lumbar support
Analog Appearance
1 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Black grille
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Roof Rack Rails Only
Black Bodyside Cladding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Tires: P235/55R20 All-Season
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels: 20" x 7.5" Black Aluminum Alloy
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Window Grid And Fixed Diversity Antenna
Mechanical
Trailer Wiring Harness
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
82-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable)
5.25 Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.5L DI V6
GVWR: 2,715 kg (5,986 lbs.)
Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch
Safety
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
NissanConnect
Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection Back-Up Camera
Around View Monitor Front Camera
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
SiriusXM
Collision Warning
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From White Rock Dodge
2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara - Aluminum Wheels 13,651 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2016 Ford Transit Cargo Van T-150 130" Low Roof 0 $22,478 + tax & lic
2023 Acura MDX A-Spec - Cooled Seats - Leather Seats 32,560 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email White Rock Dodge
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
Call Dealer
604-531-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$29,898
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2018 Nissan Pathfinder