<p>PLEASE CALL US AT 604-727-9298 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW OR TEST DRIVE</p><p>DEALER#26479. DOC FEE $695</p><p>highway auto sales 16187,fraser hwy surrey bc v4n0g2</p>

2018 Nissan Qashqai

55,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,900

+ tax & licensing
Location

Highway Auto Sales

16187 Fraser Highway, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-727-9298

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

Used
55,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JN1BJ1CR3JW206047

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 55,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL US AT 604-727-9298 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW OR TEST DRIVE

DEALER#26479. DOC FEE $695

highway auto sales 16187,fraser hwy surrey bc v4n0g2

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

