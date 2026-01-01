$15,988+ taxes & licensing
2018 Nissan Qashqai
SL AWD CVT
2018 Nissan Qashqai
SL AWD CVT
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$15,988
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gun Metallic Met
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UBPA61032
- Mileage 92,302 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2018 Nissan Qashqai SL AWD delivers comfort, confidence, and versatility in a compact SUV. Powered by a fuel-efficient 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine paired with a smooth CVT automatic transmission, it offers capable all-weather performance with Intelligent All-Wheel Drive. The SL trim features leather-appointed seating, a power sunroof, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, navigation, a premium Bose audio system, and a 360-degree Around View Monitor. Nissan Intelligent Safety Shield technologies include blind spot warning, rear cross traffic alert, intelligent emergency braking, and lane departure warning, making every drive safer, more comfortable, and enjoyable. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $699 documentation fee.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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