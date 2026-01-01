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The 2018 Nissan Qashqai SL AWD delivers comfort, confidence, and versatility in a compact SUV. Powered by a fuel-efficient 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine paired with a smooth CVT automatic transmission, it offers capable all-weather performance with Intelligent All-Wheel Drive. The SL trim features leather-appointed seating, a power sunroof, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, navigation, a premium Bose audio system, and a 360-degree Around View Monitor. Nissan Intelligent Safety Shield technologies include blind spot warning, rear cross traffic alert, intelligent emergency braking, and lane departure warning, making every drive safer, more comfortable, and enjoyable. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $699 documentation fee.

2018 Nissan Qashqai

92,302 KM

Details Description

$15,988

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Nissan Qashqai

SL AWD CVT

Watch This Vehicle
14406786

2018 Nissan Qashqai

SL AWD CVT

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

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Contact Seller

$15,988

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
92,302KM
VIN JN1BJ1CR1JW261032

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gun Metallic Met
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UBPA61032
  • Mileage 92,302 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 Nissan Qashqai SL AWD delivers comfort, confidence, and versatility in a compact SUV. Powered by a fuel-efficient 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine paired with a smooth CVT automatic transmission, it offers capable all-weather performance with Intelligent All-Wheel Drive. The SL trim features leather-appointed seating, a power sunroof, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, navigation, a premium Bose audio system, and a 360-degree Around View Monitor. Nissan Intelligent Safety Shield technologies include blind spot warning, rear cross traffic alert, intelligent emergency braking, and lane departure warning, making every drive safer, more comfortable, and enjoyable. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $699 documentation fee.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

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604-531-XXXX

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604-531-2916

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$15,988

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2018 Nissan Qashqai