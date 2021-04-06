Menu
2018 Nissan Qashqai

52,390 KM

Details Description

$18,380

+ tax & licensing
King George Nissan

604-536-3644

FWD S CVT

Location

14948 32nd Ave, Surrey, BC V4P 3R5

Used
  • Listing ID: 6893103
  • Stock #: B3985
  • VIN: JN1BJ1CP6JW107656

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 52,390 KM

Vehicle Description

AUTOMATIC, AIR COND, POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS, CRUISE, TILT, ALLOY WHEELS AND MORE. CAR PROOF ON REQUEST! VEHICLE WARRANTY IS INCLUDED AT THIS PRICE! Call one of our Licensed Sales Consultants for accurate details. Your Trade in is welcome at King George Nissan. Price subject to $395 documentation fee.

