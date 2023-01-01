$32,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$32,500
+ taxes & licensing
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1-866-768-6885
2018 Nissan Rogue
2018 Nissan Rogue
SV AWD
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
1-866-768-6885
$32,500
+ taxes & licensing
25,450KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10104876
- Stock #: 5875
- VIN: 5N1AT2MV7JC724714
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 25,450 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Halogen Headlamps
Tires: P225/65R17 AS
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
remote start
rear window defogger
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Inside Hood Release
Cloth Seat Trim
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Mechanical
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Reclining Seats
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Rear Air & Heat
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder
Heated Outside Mirrors
Safety
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio System w/6 Speakers
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
All Equipped
Entertainment Package
Reverse Park Assist/ Parking Sensors
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Quick Comfort Heated Front Bucket Seats
NissanConnect w/Navigation & Mobile Apps
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey
15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9