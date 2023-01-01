Menu
2018 Nissan Rogue

25,450 KM

$32,500

+ tax & licensing
$32,500

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-866-768-6885

2018 Nissan Rogue

2018 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD

2018 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-866-768-6885

$32,500

+ taxes & licensing

25,450KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10104876
  • Stock #: 5875
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV7JC724714

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 25,450 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT FREE!! LOCALCAR!! Options include: Keyless entry, Push button start, Alloy wheels, Rear view camera, Power seats, Cruise control, Navigation, Panoramic sunroof, Heated seats and much more. This used AWD SUV is now available totest drive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local vehicle has beenfully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. We always includea 30-day powertrain guarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and a CarFax vehiclehistory report with all of our pre-owned vehicles. For a limited time, this used Nissan Rogue SV AWD is also available at special financing rates! Call 1-866-768-6885! Doyou prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Halogen Headlamps
Tires: P225/65R17 AS

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
remote start
rear window defogger
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Inside Hood Release
Cloth Seat Trim

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Reclining Seats

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Rear Air & Heat

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder
Heated Outside Mirrors

Safety

Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio System w/6 Speakers

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

All Equipped
Entertainment Package
Reverse Park Assist/ Parking Sensors
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Quick Comfort Heated Front Bucket Seats
NissanConnect w/Navigation & Mobile Apps

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

