2018 Nissan Rogue

73,030 KM

Details Description

$21,980

+ tax & licensing
King George Nissan

604-536-3644

AWD SV

14948 32nd Ave, Surrey, BC V4P 3R5

73,030KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6893106
  • Stock #: B3984
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV9JC748917

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B3984
  • Mileage 73,030 KM

Vehicle Description

AUTOMATIC, AIR COND, POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS, CRUISE, TILT, CD STEREO, POWER HEATED SEATS, POWER PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BACK UP CAMERA AND MORE. CAR PROOF ON REQUEST! VEHICLE WARRANTY IS INCLUDED AT THIS PRICE! Call one of our Licensed Sales Consultants for accurate details. Your Trade in is welcome at King George Nissan. Price subject to $395 documentation fee.

Buy From Home Available!

