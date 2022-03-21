2018 Nissan Rogue

$CALL + taxes & licensing 6 0 , 7 3 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8761118

8761118 Stock #: 16640

16640 VIN: 5N1AT2MV7JC822481

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 16640

Mileage 60,730 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Aluminum Wheels Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Safety Rear View Camera Additional Features SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.