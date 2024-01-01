Menu
Fresh Oil Change! No Accidents! The 2018 Nissan Sentra 1.8 SV CVT offers a blend of comfort and efficiency. It features a 1.8-liter 4-cylinder engine paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT), providing smooth acceleration and excellent fuel economy. The interior includes premium cloth seating, a 5-inch color display with a rearview camera, and NissanConnect with mobile apps. Additional features include keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a six-speaker audio system. Safety highlights are automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert. The Sentra SV CVT balances practicality and modern conveniences for everyday driving. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a "True Price" dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2018 Nissan Sentra

92,359 KM

$16,899

+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Sentra

1.8 SV CVT

2018 Nissan Sentra

1.8 SV CVT

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

$16,899

+ taxes & licensing

92,359KM
VIN 3N1AB7AP1JY273624

  • Exterior Colour Gun Metallic Met
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UTNA73624
  • Mileage 92,359 KM

Fresh Oil Change! No Accidents! The 2018 Nissan Sentra 1.8 SV CVT offers a blend of comfort and efficiency. It features a 1.8-liter 4-cylinder engine paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT), providing smooth acceleration and excellent fuel economy. The interior includes premium cloth seating, a 5-inch color display with a rearview camera, and NissanConnect with mobile apps. Additional features include keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a six-speaker audio system. Safety highlights are automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert. The Sentra SV CVT balances practicality and modern conveniences for everyday driving. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
Gun Metallic Paint

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

$16,899

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2018 Nissan Sentra