Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Nissan Sentra

148,367 KM

Details

$13,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Nissan Sentra

SV

Watch This Vehicle
12173095

2018 Nissan Sentra

SV

Location

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-401-5454

Contact Seller

$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
148,367KM
VIN 3N1AB7AP8JY253502

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 253502
  • Mileage 148,367 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

Used 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross LE for sale in Surrey, BC
2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross LE 139,979 KM $16,888 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Toyota Prius c Four for sale in Surrey, BC
2016 Toyota Prius c Four 155,913 KM $15,888 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Toyota Prius c Four for sale in Surrey, BC
2016 Toyota Prius c Four 153,391 KM $15,888 + tax & lic

Email AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

Call Dealer

604-401-XXXX

(click to show)

604-401-5454

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

604-401-5454

Contact Seller
2018 Nissan Sentra