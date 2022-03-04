Menu
2018 Nissan Sentra

67,900 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Skyline Auto Group Ltd.

604-503-2886

2018 Nissan Sentra

2018 Nissan Sentra

S MANUAL

2018 Nissan Sentra

S MANUAL

Location

Skyline Auto Group Ltd.

7237 King George Blvd., Surrey, BC V3W 5A7

604-503-2886

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

67,900KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8585687
  • Stock #: D18-SENTRA
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP2JY316884

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D18-SENTRA
  • Mileage 67,900 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 NISSAN SENTRA SV (ALSO AVAILABLE IN WHITE)SUNROOFBACK UP CAMERAHEATED SEATSBLUETOOTHAND LOTS MORE!!DOC $695 Huge Selection Of Quality Certified Pre-Owned Cars, Trucks & SUV's Buy With Confidence - Great Prices, Warranty, Carfax, fully serviced vehiclesGet finance rates as low as 2.94% O.A.CWe have live auctions to get you best value on your trade !UP TO $15000 Cash Back Available !Get no payments till 2022 !Free services for 3 months !Free Car wash for 3 months !Fully Sanitized vehicles for your safety!No Credit ! Bad Credit ! New Credit ! No Problem !WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED !some restrictions may apply ! Zero money down Approvals o.a.c....Are you paying high % interest rate.AND Not happy with the vehicle you driveTHEN Get the vehicle you want to driveAT Payment you can afford !!Call Skyline Auto Group for more information604-503-2886(AUTO)We can help you get pre approved today !!We welcome all Trades call us now for more details..Apply online to get pre-approved today !!

Skyline Auto Group Ltd.

Skyline Auto Group Ltd.

7237 King George Blvd., Surrey, BC V3W 5A7

