2018 Nissan Sentra
S MANUAL
Location
Skyline Auto Group Ltd.
7237 King George Blvd., Surrey, BC V3W 5A7
- Listing ID: 8585687
- Stock #: D18-SENTRA
- VIN: 3N1AB7AP2JY316884
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 67,900 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 NISSAN SENTRA SV (ALSO AVAILABLE IN WHITE)SUNROOFBACK UP CAMERAHEATED SEATSBLUETOOTHAND LOTS MORE!!DOC $695 Huge Selection Of Quality Certified Pre-Owned Cars, Trucks & SUV's Buy With Confidence - Great Prices, Warranty, Carfax, fully serviced vehiclesGet finance rates as low as 2.94% O.A.CWe have live auctions to get you best value on your trade !UP TO $15000 Cash Back Available !Get no payments till 2022 !Free services for 3 months !Free Car wash for 3 months !Fully Sanitized vehicles for your safety!No Credit ! Bad Credit ! New Credit ! No Problem !WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED !some restrictions may apply ! Zero money down Approvals o.a.c....Are you paying high % interest rate.AND Not happy with the vehicle you driveTHEN Get the vehicle you want to driveAT Payment you can afford !!Call Skyline Auto Group for more information604-503-2886(AUTO)We can help you get pre approved today !!We welcome all Trades call us now for more details..Apply online to get pre-approved today !!
