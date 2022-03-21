Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Nissan Titan

42,049 KM

Details Description

$45,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$45,980

+ taxes & licensing

King George Nissan

604-536-3644

Contact Seller
2018 Nissan Titan

2018 Nissan Titan

4x4 Crew Cab SV Midnight Edition

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Nissan Titan

4x4 Crew Cab SV Midnight Edition

Location

King George Nissan

14948 32nd Ave, Surrey, BC V4P 3R5

604-536-3644

Contact Seller

$45,980

+ taxes & licensing

42,049KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8959666
  • Stock #: B4126
  • VIN: 1N6AA1E59JN518296

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B4126
  • Mileage 42,049 KM

Vehicle Description

AUTOMATIC, AIR COND, HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION, POWER WINDOWS, POWER REAR WINDOW, SIDE STEP RAILS, ALLOY WHEELS, TOW PACKAGE, TRI FOLD HARD SHELL BOX TONNEAU COVER AND SO MUCH MORE. CAR PROOF ON REQUEST! VEHICLE WARRANTY IS INCLUDED AT THIS PRICE! Call one of our Licensed Sales Consultants for accurate details. Your Trade in is welcome at King George Nissan. Price subject to $395 documentation fee.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From King George Nissan

2016 Nissan 370Z 2DR...
 57,242 KM
$29,990 + tax & lic
2022 Nissan Frontier...
 4,510 KM
$55,980 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Qashqai ...
 43,545 KM
$26,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email King George Nissan

King George Nissan

King George Nissan

14948 32nd Ave, Surrey, BC V4P 3R5

Call Dealer

604-536-XXXX

(click to show)

604-536-3644

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory