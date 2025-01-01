$32,991+ taxes & licensing
2018 Porsche Macan
2018 Porsche Macan
Location
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
$32,991
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
Excellent Condition
VIN WP1AA2A51JLB09492
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # M4493
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2018 Porsche Macan Gray 2.0L I4 Turbocharged 7-Speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) AWD
Awards:
* autoTRADER Top Picks Top Luxury Compact SUV * JD Power Canada Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS)
Reviews:
* Owners tend to appreciate Macanâs all-weather performance attributes, the elegant and understated cabin design, unique exterior styling, and solid all-around performance and luxury value on most models. The V6 power plants are highly rated for smoothness, output, and even fuel efficiency. The PDK transmission is a favourite as well, especially when driven hard. Ample onboard storage and cargo space help round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2018 Porsche Macan