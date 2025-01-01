Menu
Recent Arrival! 2018 Porsche Macan Gray 2.0L I4 Turbocharged 7-Speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) AWD

Awards:
 * autoTRADER Top Picks Top Luxury Compact SUV * JD Power Canada Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS)

Reviews:
 * Owners tend to appreciate Macanâs all-weather performance attributes, the elegant and understated cabin design, unique exterior styling, and solid all-around performance and luxury value on most models. The V6 power plants are highly rated for smoothness, output, and even fuel efficiency. The PDK transmission is a favourite as well, especially when driven hard. Ample onboard storage and cargo space help round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2018 Porsche Macan

Details Description

$32,991

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Porsche Macan

Base

13077352

2018 Porsche Macan

Base

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

Contact Seller

$32,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL
Excellent Condition
VIN WP1AA2A51JLB09492

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # M4493
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2018 Porsche Macan Gray 2.0L I4 Turbocharged 7-Speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) AWD


Awards:
* autoTRADER Top Picks Top Luxury Compact SUV * JD Power Canada Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS)


Reviews:
* Owners tend to appreciate Macanâs all-weather performance attributes, the elegant and understated cabin design, unique exterior styling, and solid all-around performance and luxury value on most models. The V6 power plants are highly rated for smoothness, output, and even fuel efficiency. The PDK transmission is a favourite as well, especially when driven hard. Ample onboard storage and cargo space help round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2018 Porsche Macan