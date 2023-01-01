$31,885 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 0 , 8 2 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10504557

10504557 Stock #: N440674A

N440674A VIN: 1C6RR7KG7JS290315

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 150,829 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.