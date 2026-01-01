Menu
2018 RAM 1500

A powerful and capable full-size pickup.

5.7L HEMI V8 engine (395 hp, 410 lb-ft torque). 

Max towing capacity of up to 10,640 lbs.

Available 4-Corner Air Suspension. 

Refined interior and comfortable ride quality.

Come book a test drive at Langley Chrysler, conveniently located in Langley, British Columbia.

Scroll down to see the full list of options and features.

*All prices plus applicable taxes, applicable environmental recovery charges, documentation of $599 and full tank of fuel surcharge of $76 if a full tank is chosen. 
Other protection items available that are not included in the above price:
Tire & Rim Protection and Key fob insurance starting from $599
Service contracts (extended warranties) for coverage up to 7 years and 200,000 kms starting from $599
Custom vehicle accessory packages, mudflaps and deflectors, tire and rim packages, lift kits, exhaust kits and tonneau covers, canopies and much more that can be added to your payment at time of purchase
Undercoating, rust modules, and full protection packages starting from $199
Financing Fee of $500 when applicable
Flexible life, disability and critical illness insurances to protect portions of or the entire length of vehicle loan

2018 RAM 1500

94,676 KM

$25,885

+ taxes & licensing
2018 RAM 1500

ST NO ACCIDENTS CREW CAB 4x2

13468486

2018 RAM 1500

ST NO ACCIDENTS CREW CAB 4x2

Location

Langley Chrysler

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

778-726-0815

$25,885

+ taxes & licensing

Used
94,676KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6RR6KT9JG202668

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LC2705A
  • Mileage 94,676 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 RAM 1500

A powerful and capable full-size pickup.

  • 5.7L HEMI V8 engine (395 hp, 410 lb-ft torque).

  • Max towing capacity of up to 10,640 lbs.

  • Available 4-Corner Air Suspension.

  • Refined interior and comfortable ride quality.

Come book a test drive at Langley Chrysler, conveniently located in Langley, British Columbia.

Scroll down to see the full list of options and features.



*All prices plus applicable taxes, applicable environmental recovery charges, documentation of $599 and full tank of fuel surcharge of $76 if a full tank is chosen.
Other protection items available that are not included in the above price:
Tire & Rim Protection and Key fob insurance starting from $599
Service contracts (extended warranties) for coverage up to 7 years and 200,000 kms starting from $599
Custom vehicle accessory packages, mudflaps and deflectors, tire and rim packages, lift kits, exhaust kits and tonneau covers, canopies and much more that can be added to your payment at time of purchase
Undercoating, rust modules, and full protection packages starting from $199
Financing Fee of $500 when applicable
Flexible life, disability and critical illness insurances to protect portions of or the entire length of vehicle loan

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4X2
6 Speed Automatic

Langley Chrysler

Langley Chrysler

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

778-726-0815

$25,885

+ taxes & licensing>

Langley Chrysler

778-726-0815

2018 RAM 1500