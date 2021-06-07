$46,885 + taxes & licensing 3 4 , 3 1 9 K M Used Get Financing





Listing ID: 7188323

7188323 Stock #: M566706A

M566706A VIN: 1C6RR7LM3JS346559

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Blue

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 34,319 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Comfort Air Conditioning glove box Media / Nav / Comm Compass Bluetooth 6 Speakers Fixed antenna Exterior Aluminum Wheels Steel spare wheel Convenience Block Heater Variable Intermittent Wipers Mini Overhead Console Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Trim Body Colour Fender Flares Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Safety Fog Lamps Rear child safety locks Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Additional Features Trailer Wiring Harness Step Bumper Tip Start Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle Front map lights Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Rear Power Sliding Window Storage Tray Black Exterior Mirrors Day-Night Rearview Mirror Electronic Transfer Case Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio Manual tilt steering column Single stainless steel exhaust Rear cupholder HD front shock absorbers Delayed Accessory Power Urethane Gear Shift Knob Valet Function Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate Redundant Digital Speedometer Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Analog Display FRONT & REAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Full Carpet Floor Covering Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Vinyl Door Trim Insert Seats w/Cloth Back Material Auto Locking Hubs Electric Power-Assist Steering Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 GPS Antenna Input Pickup Cargo Box Lights Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Class IV Hitch Receiver Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control SiriusXM Streaming Audio Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Voice Activation and Radio Data System Armrests w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Wheel Centre Hub Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control GVWR: 3,152 kgs (6,950 lbs) Engine: 3.0L EcoDiesel V6 -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea), 3.0L Diesel Badge, 800 Amp Maintenance Free Battery, Electronically Controlled Throttle, Maximum Duty Engine Cooling, Next Generation Engine Controller, Winter Front Grille Cover, 23...

