2018 RAM 1500

34,319 KM

Details Description Features

$46,885

+ tax & licensing
$46,885

+ taxes & licensing

Langley Chrysler

778-726-0815

2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

Outdoorsman - Bluetooth - SiriusXM

2018 RAM 1500

Outdoorsman - Bluetooth - SiriusXM

Location

Langley Chrysler

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

778-726-0815

$46,885

+ taxes & licensing

34,319KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7188323
  • Stock #: M566706A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LM3JS346559

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 34,319 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning!

Reliable, dependable, and innovative, this Ram 2018 1500 proves that it has what it takes to get the job done right. This 2018 Ram 1500 is for sale today.

The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From its muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this 2018 Ram 1500 is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this amazing full size truck. This low mileage sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has just 34,319 kms. It's dark blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 240HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our 1500's trim level is Outdoorsman. This Ram Outdoorsman was made for the great outdoors. It comes with a Uconnect infotainment system with Bluetooth streaming audio and hands-free communication, SiriusXM, a mini trip computer, air conditioning, cruise control, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, aluminum wheels, six airbags, rubber floor mats, fog lamps, and more.


Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!

PLEASE NOTE
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.
We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991

See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $599, Fuel Surcharge $99, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
glove box
Compass
Bluetooth
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Aluminum Wheels
Steel spare wheel
Block Heater
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Mini Overhead Console
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Body Colour Fender Flares
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Fog Lamps
Rear child safety locks
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Trailer Wiring Harness
Step Bumper
Tip Start
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Front map lights
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Rear Power Sliding Window
Storage Tray
Black Exterior Mirrors
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Electronic Transfer Case
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
Manual tilt steering column
Single stainless steel exhaust
Rear cupholder
HD front shock absorbers
Delayed Accessory Power
Urethane Gear Shift Knob
Valet Function
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
FRONT & REAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription
For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
GPS Antenna Input
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Class IV Hitch Receiver
Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
SiriusXM
Streaming Audio
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Armrests w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Wheel Centre Hub
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
GVWR: 3,152 kgs (6,950 lbs)
Engine: 3.0L EcoDiesel V6 -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea), 3.0L Diesel Badge, 800 Amp Maintenance Free Battery, Electronically Controlled Throttle, Maximum Duty Engine Cooling, Next Generation Engine Controller, Winter Front Grille Cover, 23...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Langley Chrysler

Langley Chrysler

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

