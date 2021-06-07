Low Mileage, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning!
Reliable, dependable, and innovative, this Ram 2018 1500 proves that it has what it takes to get the job done right. This 2018 Ram 1500 is for sale today.
The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From its muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this 2018 Ram 1500 is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this amazing full size truck. This low mileage sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has just 34,319 kms. It's dark blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 240HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our 1500's trim level is Outdoorsman. This Ram Outdoorsman was made for the great outdoors. It comes with a Uconnect infotainment system with Bluetooth streaming audio and hands-free communication, SiriusXM, a mini trip computer, air conditioning, cruise control, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, aluminum wheels, six airbags, rubber floor mats, fog lamps, and more.
Book your Test Drive TODAY!

See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
glove box
Compass
Bluetooth
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Aluminum Wheels
Steel spare wheel
Block Heater
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Mini Overhead Console
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Body Colour Fender Flares
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Fog Lamps
Rear child safety locks
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Trailer Wiring Harness
Step Bumper
Tip Start
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Front map lights
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Rear Power Sliding Window
Storage Tray
Black Exterior Mirrors
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Electronic Transfer Case
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
Manual tilt steering column
Single stainless steel exhaust
Rear cupholder
HD front shock absorbers
Delayed Accessory Power
Urethane Gear Shift Knob
Valet Function
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
FRONT & REAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler