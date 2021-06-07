$44,998 + taxes & licensing 4 3 , 5 9 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7329815

7329815 Stock #: LC0764A

LC0764A VIN: 1C6RR7LG2JS346708

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl

Interior Colour Black/Diesel Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # LC0764A

Mileage 43,596 KM

Vehicle Features Media / Nav / Comm Compass 6 Speakers Fixed antenna Convenience Block Heater Variable Intermittent Wipers Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Trim Body Colour Fender Flares Chrome Grille Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Comfort glove box Safety Rear child safety locks Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Exterior Steel spare wheel Additional Features Trailer Wiring Harness CHROME DOOR HANDLES Tip Start HD shock absorbers Front map lights Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Chrome rear step bumper Storage Tray Black Exterior Mirrors Day-Night Rearview Mirror Electronic Transfer Case Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio Manual tilt steering column Single stainless steel exhaust Rear cupholder Delayed Accessory Power Urethane Gear Shift Knob Valet Function Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags 2 12V DC Power Outlets FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate Redundant Digital Speedometer Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Analog Display Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Vinyl Door Trim Insert Seats w/Cloth Back Material Auto Locking Hubs Electric Power-Assist Steering Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 GPS Antenna Input Pickup Cargo Box Lights Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Streaming Audio Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Voice Activation and Radio Data System Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Armrests w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Wheel Centre Hub Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control GVWR: 3,152 kgs (6,950 lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.