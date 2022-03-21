$55,088 + taxes & licensing 5 6 , 3 7 5 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8724680

8724680 Stock #: 15010

15010 VIN: 1C6RR7MT7JS134463

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 56,375 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Bucket Seats Compass Leather Steering Wheel Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Rear cupholder Delayed Accessory Power Urethane Gear Shift Knob Valet Function FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Analog Display Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Vinyl Door Trim Insert Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Underhood And Pickup Cargo Box Lights 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console 8.4" Touchscreen Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage High-Back Seats Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Front Facing Cloth/Vinyl Rear Seat Exterior Aluminum Wheels Power Rear Window DEEP TINTED GLASS Fog Lamps Goodyear Brand Tires Tip Start Electronically Controlled Throttle Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS Body-coloured door handles Body-coloured grille Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Active grille shutters LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access FULL-SIZE TEMPORARY USE SPARE TIRE Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Wheel Centre Hub USB Mobile Projection Mechanical Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness Engine Oil Cooler Next Generation Engine Controller 160 Amp Alternator Stainless steel exhaust HD shock absorbers Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Electronic Transfer Case 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery 98.4 L Fuel Tank Auto Locking Hubs Electric Power-Assist Steering GVWR: 3,129 kgs (6,900 lbs) Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and HD Oil Cooler Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control 630kg Maximum Payload Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Control 6 Speakers Fixed antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front GPS Antenna Input Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System Streaming Audio Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Additional Features 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control SiriusXM

