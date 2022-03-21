$55,088+ tax & licensing
$55,088
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2018 RAM 1500
Sport - Bluetooth - SiriusXM - Fog Lamps
Location
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
56,375KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8724680
- Stock #: 15010
- VIN: 1C6RR7MT7JS134463
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 56,375 KM
Vehicle Description
The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From its muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this 2018 Ram 1500 is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this amazing full size truck. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 56,375 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our 1500's trim level is Sport. The Sport trim adds some sporty attitude to this rugged Ram. It comes with a Uconnect infotainment system with Bluetooth streaming audio and hands-free communication, SiriusXM, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, a rotary dial e-shifter, a power driver's seat, body-color front fascia, rear bumper, and grille with bright billets, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Bucket Seats
Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
Urethane Gear Shift Knob
Valet Function
FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Mini Overhead Console
Underhood And Pickup Cargo Box Lights
1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription
For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet
Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console
8.4" Touchscreen
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
High-Back Seats
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Front Facing Cloth/Vinyl Rear Seat
Aluminum Wheels
Power Rear Window
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Fog Lamps
Goodyear Brand Tires
Tip Start
Electronically Controlled Throttle
Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS
Body-coloured door handles
Body-coloured grille
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Active grille shutters
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
FULL-SIZE TEMPORARY USE SPARE TIRE
Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Wheel Centre Hub
USB Mobile Projection
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Next Generation Engine Controller
160 Amp Alternator
Stainless steel exhaust
HD shock absorbers
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
GVWR: 3,129 kgs (6,900 lbs)
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and HD Oil Cooler
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
630kg Maximum Payload
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
GPS Antenna Input
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Streaming Audio
Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
