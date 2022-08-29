Menu
2018 RAM 1500

87,188 KM

Details Features

$45,999

+ tax & licensing
$45,999

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Volkswagen

778-736-0334

2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

SLT

2018 RAM 1500

SLT

Location

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-0334

  1. 9016063
  2. 9016063
$45,999

+ taxes & licensing

87,188KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9016063
  • Stock #: NA552030A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LM1JS356409

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # NA552030A
  • Mileage 87,188 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

White Rock Volkswagen

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-0334

