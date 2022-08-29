$46,294 + taxes & licensing 5 9 , 3 1 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9040705

9040705 Stock #: N302712A

N302712A VIN: 1C6RR7NM3JS296307

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # N302712A

Mileage 59,314 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Cooled Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Safety Rear View Camera Interior Heated Steering Wheel Additional Features Premium Sound Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.