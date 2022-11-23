$CALL+ tax & licensing
855-996-3023
2018 RAM 1500
Location
Go Dodge Surrey
6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7
- Listing ID: 9421396
- Stock #: 22RM7312A
- VIN: 1C6RR7WT9JS206602
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 22RM7312A
- Mileage 162,450 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2018 Limited Crew 4x4 model comes with leather faced front bucket seats, heated front seats, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel, Uconnect 4C 12-inch multimedia center with navigation, polished aluminum wheels, park sense front and rear park assist system, Parkview rear-view camera, blind-spot monitoring/rear cross path detection, Apple CarPlay, a class IV hitch receiver, anti-spin differential rear axle, multi-function tailgate, a 124L fuel tank and the Limited Appearance Package.With a 140 point safety inspection complete, this 1500 is ready to drive off the lot! Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 or stop by the dealership at 6280-120 Street in Surrey.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*on approved credit, see dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
