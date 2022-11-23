Menu
2018 RAM 1500

162,450 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Go Dodge Surrey

855-996-3023

2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

Location

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

855-996-3023

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

162,450KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9421396
  • Stock #: 22RM7312A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7WT9JS206602

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22RM7312A
  • Mileage 162,450 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2018 Limited Crew 4x4 model comes with leather faced front bucket seats, heated front seats, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel, Uconnect 4C 12-inch multimedia center with navigation, polished aluminum wheels, park sense front and rear park assist system, Parkview rear-view camera, blind-spot monitoring/rear cross path detection, Apple CarPlay, a class IV hitch receiver, anti-spin differential rear axle, multi-function tailgate, a 124L fuel tank and the Limited Appearance Package.With a 140 point safety inspection complete, this 1500 is ready to drive off the lot! Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 or stop by the dealership at 6280-120 Street in Surrey.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
8 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Bed Liner
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
GVWR: 3
900 lbs)
A/T
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD)
WHEELS: 20" X 9" POLISHED FORGED ALUMINUM
Requires Subscription
129 kgs (6

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
