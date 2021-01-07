2018 RAM 3500

Vehicle Features

Convenience Block Heater Variable Intermittent Wipers Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Fixed antenna Seating Manual Adjust Seats Rear Folding Seat Comfort glove box Manual air conditioning Trim Black grille Safety Rear child safety locks Exterior Steel spare wheel

Additional Features Trailer Wiring Harness Tip Start Electronically Controlled Throttle 160 Amp Alternator Fixed rear window HD shock absorbers Black door handles Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner driver seat 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio Front Centre Armrest CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Front Cupholder Storage Tray Front Anti-Roll Bar Day-Night Rearview Mirror Front Bumper Sight Shields Black rear step bumper Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Single stainless steel exhaust Delayed Accessory Power Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags 2 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Analog Display Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Manual Transfer Case 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Seats w/Vinyl Back Material Auto Locking Hubs Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs Pickup Cargo Box Lights Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Black Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Mechanical Limited Slip Differential Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter and Trip Odometer Wheel Centre Hub Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents 117.3 L Fuel Tank Front Facing Vinyl Rear Seat Passenger Seat Partial Floor Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets GVWR: 4,853 kgs (10,700 lbs) Wheels: 18" x 8" Steel Urethane Gear Shifter Material 3970# Maximum Payload

