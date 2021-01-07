2018 RAM 3500

Single Owner/ Local/ Vinyl Flooring/ Lined Box/ Backup Camera/ Bluetooth
This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 43,881 kms. It's white in colour. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a Cummins 383HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. Our 3500's trim level is ST. It comes standard with air conditioning, a media hub with a USB port and an aux jack, six-speaker audio, power doors, automatic headlights, electronic stability control with hill start assist, trailer sway control, electronic roll mitigation, all-speed traction control, and more.
Vehicle Features
Block Heater
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
DEEP TINTED GLASS
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Manual Adjust Seats
Rear Folding Seat
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Black grille
Rear child safety locks
Steel spare wheel
Trailer Wiring Harness
Tip Start
Electronically Controlled Throttle
160 Amp Alternator
Fixed rear window
HD shock absorbers
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
Front Centre Armrest
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Front Cupholder
Storage Tray
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Front Bumper Sight Shields
Black rear step bumper
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Single stainless steel exhaust
Delayed Accessory Power
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim