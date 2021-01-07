Menu
2018 RAM 3500

43,892 KM

Details Description Features

$57,885

+ tax & licensing
$57,885

+ taxes & licensing

Langley Chrysler

778-726-0815

2018 RAM 3500

2018 RAM 3500

ST Locally Driven/ Lined Box/ Backup Camera

2018 RAM 3500

ST Locally Driven/ Lined Box/ Backup Camera

Location

Langley Chrysler

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

778-726-0815

$57,885

+ taxes & licensing

43,892KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6488187
  • Stock #: LC0658
  • VIN: 3C63R3CL2JG274251

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 43,892 KM

Vehicle Description

Single Owner/ Local/ Vinyl Flooring/ Lined Box/ Backup Camera/ Bluetooth



This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 43,881 kms. It's white in colour. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a Cummins 383HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. Our 3500's trim level is ST. It comes standard with air conditioning, a media hub with a USB port and an aux jack, six-speaker audio, power doors, automatic headlights, electronic stability control with hill start assist, trailer sway control, electronic roll mitigation, all-speed traction control, and more.


Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 2500 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!

See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $599, Fuel Surcharge $99, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
Vehicle Features

Block Heater
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
DEEP TINTED GLASS
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Manual Adjust Seats
Rear Folding Seat
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Black grille
Rear child safety locks
Steel spare wheel
Trailer Wiring Harness
Tip Start
Electronically Controlled Throttle
160 Amp Alternator
Fixed rear window
HD shock absorbers
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
Front Centre Armrest
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Front Cupholder
Storage Tray
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Front Bumper Sight Shields
Black rear step bumper
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Single stainless steel exhaust
Delayed Accessory Power
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Manual Transfer Case
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Seats w/Vinyl Back Material
Auto Locking Hubs
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Black Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks
Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter and Trip Odometer
Wheel Centre Hub
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
117.3 L Fuel Tank
Front Facing Vinyl Rear Seat
Passenger Seat
Partial Floor Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
GVWR: 4,853 kgs (10,700 lbs)
Wheels: 18" x 8" Steel
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
3970# Maximum Payload

