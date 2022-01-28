$CALL+ tax & licensing
604-496-5123
2018 RAM 3500
Laramie, LOCAL, NO ACCIDENTS
Location
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3
$CALL
- Listing ID: 8182905
- Stock #: AA2212
- VIN: 3C63R3EL5JG300130
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 92,302 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, accident free, Laramie, cummins diesel, 6 spd auto, 4X4, remote entry, remote start, leather, power heated cooled front seats, climate control, bluetooth, reverse sensing, backup camera, heated steering wheel, fog lamps and so much more to enjoy!
Please drop by Brown Bros Auto Clearance for a look and a test drive. You'll be glad you did.
Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others can't. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.
Vehicle Features
