2018 RAM 3500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 9 2 , 3 0 2 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8182905

8182905 Stock #: AA2212

AA2212 VIN: 3C63R3EL5JG300130

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # AA2212

Mileage 92,302 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Heated Steering Wheel Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.