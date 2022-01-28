Menu
2018 RAM 3500

92,302 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

604-496-5123

Laramie, LOCAL, NO ACCIDENTS

Laramie, LOCAL, NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

92,302KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8182905
  • Stock #: AA2212
  • VIN: 3C63R3EL5JG300130

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AA2212
  • Mileage 92,302 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, accident free, Laramie, cummins diesel, 6 spd auto, 4X4, remote entry, remote start, leather, power heated cooled front seats, climate control, bluetooth, reverse sensing, backup camera, heated steering wheel, fog lamps and so much more to enjoy!

Please drop by Brown Bros Auto Clearance for a look and a test drive.  You'll be glad you did.  

Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others can't. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

