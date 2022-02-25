2018 RAM 3500

$82,885 + taxes & licensing 9 9 , 8 9 5 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8294409

8294409 Stock #: LC1029

LC1029 VIN: 3C63R3ML1JG173894

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # LC1029

Mileage 99,895 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats COOLED SEATS Interior Compass PERIMETER ALARM Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Garage door transmitter Voice recorder Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Rear cupholder Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Underhood And Pickup Cargo Box Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared Smart Device Integration Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage High-Back Seats 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet - IP Passenger Seat Urethane Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Front Facing Manual Reclining Vinyl Rear Seat Analog Appearance Mechanical Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness Tip Start Electronically Controlled Throttle HD shock absorbers 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio Front Anti-Roll Bar Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Auto Locking Hubs Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Mechanical Limited Slip Differential 117.3 L Fuel Tank 4250# Maximum Payload GVWR: 5,125 kgs (11,300 lbs) Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Fixed antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Regular Amplifier Streaming Audio Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack Safety Rear View Camera Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Parkview Back-Up Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners ParkSense Front And Rear Parking Sensors Exterior CHROME DOOR HANDLES Power Rear Window DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Chrome rear step bumper LED brakelights Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors Tires: LT275/70R18E BSW All-Season Chrome Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks Body-Coloured Fender Flares Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Wheel Centre Hub Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Additional Features Monotone Paint Premium Sound Package 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control SiriusXM

