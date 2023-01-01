$73,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$73,999
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2018 RAM 3500
2018 RAM 3500
SLT - SiriusXM - Power Doors
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$73,999
+ taxes & licensing
46,285KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9742600
- Stock #: 18490A
- VIN: 3C63R3DL0JG172493
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 46,285 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2018 Ram 3500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 3500 is ready for the job you put in front of it. This low mileage sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 46,285 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a Cummins 350HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our 3500's trim level is SLT. The SLT trim adds some nice features to this Ram while remaining a great value. It comes with air conditioning, power doors with remote keyless entry, cloth seats, an overhead console, SiriusXM, an audio aux jack, a USB port, chrome grille and bumpers, automatic headlights, electronic stability control with hill start assist, trailer sway control, electronic roll mitigation, all-speed traction control, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Power Doors.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Compass
Manual Adjust Seats
glove box
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Storage Tray
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Systems Monitor
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Front Facing Cloth Rear Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Mechanical
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
160 Amp Alternator
HD shock absorbers
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
117.3 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 4,853 kgs (10,700 lbs)
1778.1 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Power Rear Window
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Tip Start
Electronically Controlled Throttle
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Front Bumper Sight Shields
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Tires: LT275/70R18E BSW All-Season
Chrome Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Wheel Centre Hub
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Power Options
POWER DOORS
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From White Rock Dodge
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2