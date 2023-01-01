2018 RAM 3500

$73,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 6 , 2 8 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 9742600

9742600 Stock #: 18490A

18490A VIN: 3C63R3DL0JG172493

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 46,285 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Compass Manual Adjust Seats glove box Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Storage Tray Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Rear cupholder Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets Redundant Digital Speedometer Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Systems Monitor Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Vinyl Door Trim Insert Seats w/Cloth Back Material Pickup Cargo Box Lights Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat Front Facing Cloth Rear Seat Urethane Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Analog Appearance Sentry Key Immobilizer Mechanical Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness 160 Amp Alternator HD shock absorbers 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs Front Anti-Roll Bar Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Auto Locking Hubs Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Mechanical Limited Slip Differential 117.3 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 4,853 kgs (10,700 lbs) 1778.1 Kgs Maximum Payload Exterior Power Rear Window DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Chrome Grille Tip Start Electronically Controlled Throttle Black door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Chrome rear step bumper Front Bumper Sight Shields Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors Tires: LT275/70R18E BSW All-Season Chrome Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Wheel Centre Hub Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Power Options POWER DOORS Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Fixed antenna Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Additional Features 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.