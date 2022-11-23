2018 RAM Cargo Van

$CALL + taxes & licensing 8 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9327751

9327751 Stock #: AA22155

AA22155 VIN: 3C6TRVBG7JE110330

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Stock # AA22155

Mileage 87,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Power Options Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.