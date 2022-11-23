Menu
2018 RAM Cargo Van

87,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

604-496-5123

2018 RAM Cargo Van

2018 RAM Cargo Van

LOCAL, NO ACCIDENTS, 1 OWNER1500 High Roof 136" WB

2018 RAM Cargo Van

LOCAL, NO ACCIDENTS, 1 OWNER1500 High Roof 136" WB

Location

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

87,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9327751
  • Stock #: AA22155
  • VIN: 3C6TRVBG7JE110330

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # AA22155
  • Mileage 87,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, accident free 1 owner, High roof, 136" w/base, 3.6L V6, remote entry

Please drop by Brown Bros Auto Clearance for a look and a test drive.  You'll be glad you did.  

Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others can't. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

