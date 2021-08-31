This Ram ProMaster offers a space-efficient design, a user-friendly interior, and a solid powertrain. This 2018 Ram ProMaster is for sale today.
This Ram ProMaster is a purpose-built, full-size van designed to deliver maximum utility and functionality. With an upfitter-friendly design that includes nearly vertical side walls and uninterrupted floor space, this ProMaster delivers storage, functionality, and configurability. Class-exclusive front-wheel drive gives this van enhanced traction for all seasons and increased cargo capacity. Trust this Ram ProMaster to get the job done. This low mileage van has just 26,801 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 280HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our ProMaster's trim level is 1500 Low Roof 118 WB. This full-size van comes packed with work-ready features inside and out. Features include air conditioning, power door locks with remote keyless entry, power windows, and AM/FM/MP3 radio with four speakers, a remote USB port for charging your devices, tire pressure monitoring, electronic stability control, trailer sway control, electronic roll mitigation, and more.
Vehicle Features
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
180 Amp Alternator
Front-wheel drive
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Heavy-Duty Suspension
Single stainless steel exhaust
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
3.86 Axle Ratio
95-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
90.1 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 4,241 kgs (9,350 lbs)
4340# Maximum Payload
4 Speakers
Steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Grey Front Bumper
Light tinted glass
Cab Clearance lights
Grey grille
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Side Windows Trim
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Grey Bodyside Mouldings and Grey Fender Flares
Grey Rear Step Bumper
Trailer Style Mirrors
Wheels w/Hub Covers
Upfit Interface Connector
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fixed Front Head Restraints
Fade-to-off interior lighting
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Systems Monitor
Seats w/Vinyl Back Material
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Down
Front Cloth Headliner
Front Only Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Manual Telescoping Steering Column
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Analog Appearance
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st Row Airbags
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
