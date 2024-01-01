Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>PLEASE CALL US AT 604-727-9298 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW OR TEST DRIVE</p><p>DEALER#26479. DOC FEE $695</p><p>highway auto sales 16187,fraser hwy surrey bc v4n0g2</p>

2018 Subaru Impreza

22,000 KM

Details Description Features

$18,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Subaru Impreza

2.0i Touring 5-door Auto

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Subaru Impreza

2.0i Touring 5-door Auto

Location

Highway Auto Sales

16187 Fraser Highway, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-727-9298

  1. 1723501479
  2. 1723501481
  3. 1723501484
  4. 1723501486
  5. 1723501487
  6. 1723501489
  7. 1723501492
  8. 1723501494
  9. 1723501495
  10. 1723501498
  11. 1723501499
  12. 1723501501
  13. 1723501503
  14. 1723501506
  15. 1723501507
  16. 1723501509
  17. 1723501511
  18. 1723501512
  19. 1723501514
  20. 1723501515
  21. 1723501517
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
22,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4S3GTAE60J3723775

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 22,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL US AT 604-727-9298 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW OR TEST DRIVE

DEALER#26479. DOC FEE $695

highway auto sales 16187,fraser hwy surrey bc v4n0g2

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Highway Auto Sales

Used 2016 Subaru Forester 5dr Wgn CVT 2.0XT Touring for sale in Surrey, BC
2016 Subaru Forester 5dr Wgn CVT 2.0XT Touring 92,000 KM $18,900 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda CR-V Touring AWD for sale in Surrey, BC
2019 Honda CR-V Touring AWD 75,000 KM $24,800 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Subaru Forester 2.5i Convenience for sale in Surrey, BC
2020 Subaru Forester 2.5i Convenience 36,000 KM $23,800 + tax & lic

Email Highway Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Highway Auto Sales

Highway Auto Sales

Highway Auto Sales

16187 Fraser Highway, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

Call Dealer

604-727-XXXX

(click to show)

604-727-9298

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

Highway Auto Sales

604-727-9298

Contact Seller
2018 Subaru Impreza