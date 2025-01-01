Menu
The 2018 Subaru Impreza 5-Door Sport offers a balanced blend of performance, safety, and practicality. It features a 2.0-liter BOXER engine with 152 horsepower and Subaru’s Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction. The Sport trim includes 18-inch alloy wheels, sport-tuned suspension, and a rear spoiler. Inside, it offers sporty styling with red-stitched upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and an 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features include a rearview camera and available EyeSight Driver Assist Technology. The hatchback design provides flexible cargo space, making it a versatile option for urban driving and weekend adventures alike. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2018 Subaru Impreza

101,983 KM

Details Description

$18,899

+ tax & licensing
2018 Subaru Impreza

5Dr Sport CVT

12503425

2018 Subaru Impreza

5Dr Sport CVT

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

$18,899

+ taxes & licensing

Used
101,983KM
VIN 4S3GTAF60J3717814

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UTNA17814
  • Mileage 101,983 KM

Vehicle Description

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

$18,899

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2018 Subaru Impreza