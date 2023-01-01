Menu
2018 Subaru Impreza

136,342 KM

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

136,342KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9467490
  • Stock #: AA2305
  • VIN: 4S3GKAA65J3623633

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 136,342 KM

Vehicle Description

Convenience, 2.0L 4 cyl, 6 spd man trans, remote entry, bluetooth, backup camera, power group, air, cd/mp3, tilt wheel, traction control and more to enjoy.  

Please drop by Brown Bros Auto Clearance for a look and a test drive.  You'll be glad you did.  

Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others can't. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

