$44,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-531-2916
2018 Subaru WRX
STI 4Dr 6sp
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$44,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8973511
- Stock #: 24UTNA28544
- VIN: JF1VA2M63J9828544
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
- Interior Colour Black w/ Red Inserts
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Stock # 24UTNA28544
- Mileage 31,937 KM
Vehicle Description
The beauty of all wheel drive! Searching for a rally inspired 4 door sedan that’s one of the hottest and most powerful on the market? We’ve just checked your “need for speed” box! Check out this fantastic new arrival to OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch! We’re excited to present this immaculate locally owned and fanatically serviced 2018 Subaru WRX STI sedan! With very low mileage for the model year and accompanied by a flawless claim-free accident history, this fantastic smoke-free OpenRoad Certified 2018 Subaru WRX has been maintained in perfect condition throughout! Equipped with Subaru's legendary 2.5L DOHC aluminum-alloy 16-valve 4-cylinder turbocharged gasoline engine producing an incredible 305 Hp with a whopping 290 lb-ft of torque managed through the driver enthusiasts' 6 speed manual transmission and Subaru’s Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, this rally inspired performance sedan is a blast to drive through corners whether they’re paved or not! Experience “Confidence in Motion!” Features include: LED fog lights, sport-design gauges with 7-inch display, power 8-way heated driver’s seat, dual-zone automatic digital climate control, anti-theft security system, power heated exterior mirrors, multifunction steering wheel with integrated audio and cruise control, sport-tuned suspension, 19” alloy wheels, Brembo brakes, Bluetooth connectivity, Apple Carplay/Android Auto compatibility, navigation, and much more! To truly recognize the outstanding value that this magnificent 2018 Subaru WRX STI sedan represents in this incredibly pristine condition, it must be seen and driven! Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee. Call us at 1-844-240-7833 or visit us today and have one of our Product Specialists show you why we have been voted AutoTrader’s Best Priced Dealer for 2021!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.