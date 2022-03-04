Menu
2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek

80,973 KM

Details Description Features

$21,999

+ tax & licensing
$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

Go Dodge Surrey

855-996-3023

2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Location

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

855-996-3023

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

80,973KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8537102
  Stock #: PB02530
  VIN: JF2GTABC5JH210262

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Variable / CVT
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 80,973 KM

Vehicle Description

**VEHICLE WAS ORIGINALLY PRICED AT $26,999. SAVE THOUSANDS TODAY!Some key features in this Subaru Crosstrek AWD include heated front seats, air conditioning-single zone, cruise control, Bluetooth, a leather wrapped steering wheel with mounted shift control, automatic daytime running lamps, fog lamps, roof rack, 17-inch alloy wheels, a hitch reciver, and a back-up camera for easy reversing. Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 to book your test drive towards ownership today in this safety inspected Subaru with NO EXTRA DEALER FEES. This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*onapproved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
CVT Transmission
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel

