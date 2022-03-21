$33,885+ tax & licensing
2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Sport CVT w/Eyesight Roof Rack/ Upgraded Tires/ Sunroof/ Accident Free
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 102,771 KM
Vehicle Description
The name stayed the same but everything else has changed! This 2018 Subaru Crosstrek is for sale today.
The 2018 Subaru Crosstrek is all-new from the ground up, inside and out and from top to bottom. The changes include a new platform with a new suspension system, a new Subaru BOXER engine and a new transmissions. The exterior has been redesigned that allows for a more spacious and comfortable cabin. With the value-packed Crosstrek, you have all the benefits of a true crossover that includes generous ground clearance, ample cargo space and excellent versatility, dare we say the perfect package? This wagon has 102,771 kms. It's white in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 152HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Crosstrek's trim level is Sport CVT w/Eyesight. Upgrading to this Crosstrek Sport with Eyesight, you'll receive steering responsive LED headlights, a power sunroof and Subaru's rear/side vehicle detection system. It also has a larger 8 inch colour touch screen with Apple Carplay and Android Auto, aluminum alloy wheels, power heated front seats, SiriusXM, front fog lights and an additional 6.3 inch multifunction colour display plus so much more.
Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!
PLEASE NOTE
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.
We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991
See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $149, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
