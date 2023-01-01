$47,382+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
855-996-3023
2018 Tesla Model 3
Location
Go Dodge Surrey
6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7
855-996-3023
$47,382
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10391472
- Stock #: PO03889
- VIN: 5YJ3E1EB1JF109634
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PO03889
- Mileage 73,700 KM
Vehicle Description
***PAY NO PST!!! **THIS VEHICLE HAS TWO SETS OF TIRESThis all-wheel drive 2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range EV equipped with Comfort, Safety and Entertainment options like Premium Synthetic Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Dual Zone Climate Control, Leather Steering Wheel, Panoramic Glass Roof; Emergency Braking Assist, Pre-Collision Safety System, Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitoring, Traction Control; Touchscreen Infotainment System, Navigation, USB Connection, Rear View Camera and so much more!Ready for immediate delivery from Go Dodge Surrey, this Model Y comes with a 140 point safety inspectionperformed by a certified technician and a detail. Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 to book your test drive towards ownership.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*on approved credit, see dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.