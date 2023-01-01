2018 Tesla Model X

$82,278 + taxes & licensing 9 0 , 8 7 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9464166

9464166 Stock #: 24UETA17825

24UETA17825 VIN: 5YJXCAE25JF117825

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 90,877 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.