$82,278+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-531-2916
2018 Tesla Model X
75D
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$82,278
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9464166
- Stock #: 24UETA17825
- VIN: 5YJXCAE25JF117825
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 90,877 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a sleek, stylish, and sustainable ride? Look no further than the 2018 Tesla Model X 75D! This electric SUV boasts a spacious and luxurious interior, along with impressive performance capabilities. With a range of up to 295 miles on a single charge, you'll be able to tackle even the longest road trips with ease. Plus, the Model X comes equipped with advanced safety features like autopilot, making it one of the safest vehicles on the road. And with its all-electric powertrain, you'll be able to save money on fuel costs while also doing your part to reduce your carbon footprint. Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity to own a piece of the future. Test drive the 2018 Tesla Model X 75D today! Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoadCertified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with acomprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lienreport, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership toour exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted namesince 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley,Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyotavehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota PeaceArch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for backand forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKETVALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possibleon all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! Alladvertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.