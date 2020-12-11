Menu
2018 Toyota 4Runner

69,238 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Langley Chrysler

778-726-0815

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota 4Runner

2018 Toyota 4Runner

SR5 - Local - One owner

2018 Toyota 4Runner

SR5 - Local - One owner

Location

Langley Chrysler

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

778-726-0815

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

69,238KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6342227
  • Stock #: L177253A
  • VIN: JTEBU5JR3J5528493

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 69,238 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, One Owner, Certified!

The 2018 Toyota 4Runner is what a real SUV should feel and look like. This 2018 Toyota 4Runner is for sale today.

The refreshed 2018 Toyota 4Runner is a capable quality built 4x4 SUV. This rugged family SUV can offer the best of both worlds having a refined technologically advanced interior with excellent off road capabilities. Ready for any adventure you set out to, the reliability that the 4Runner can offer will never leave you stranded, and will keep asking for more. All in all, this 2018 4Runner is convenient and comfortable at all times and on any road surface.This SUV has 16 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a 5 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 270HP 4.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our 4Runner's trim level is SR5. The 2018 Toyota 4Runner SR5 Package is precision tuned from the factory to the highest standards, built to withstand any off road terrain while still maintaining car like handling. Options include speed sensing steering, lock up torque converter, transmission cooler and part time or full time four wheel drive. Styled very aggressively and masculine, the exterior includes heated wipers, heated power mirrors with turn signal indicators, tailgate and door power locks, LED brake lights, front fog lamps and roof rack rails. Interior options include a 6.1 inch display screen with navigation, advanced voice recognition, Bluetooth and USB capability, integrated SIrius XM satellite radio, heated front power bucket seats, leather steering wheel with cruise control and audio commands, leather seats front and rear, remote key less entry, cruise control, manual air conditioning, 6 power outlets, power windows, front and rear center armrests, low tire pressure warning, a back up camera and multiple passenger safety airbags.


Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 2500 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!

PLEASE NOTE
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.
We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991

See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $599, Fuel Surcharge $99, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
o~o

Vehicle Features

Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
Body-coloured door handles
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Engine Immobilizer
Front fog lamps
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Rear child safety locks
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Air filtration
Trailer Wiring Harness
Back-Up Camera
SPLASH GUARDS
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Front Cupholder
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single Exhaust
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Systems Monitor
Roof Rack Rails Only
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Manual Transfer Case
FOB Controls -inc: Windows
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Auto Locking Hubs
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/1 Tow Hook
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
3 Skid Plates
3.727 Axle Ratio
Independent Double Wishbone Front Suspension -inc: 4-link rear suspension, gas shock absorbers, coil springs and stabilizer bar
GVWR: 2,706 kgs (5,965 lbs)
72-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
1312# Maximum Payload
87 L Fuel Tank
Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Power Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Grille w/Body-Coloured Bar
5 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 5 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
5 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Passenger Seat
Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch
Engine: 4.0L V6 DOHC 24-Valve SMFI -inc: dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i), sequential multiport electronic fuel injection, engine oil cooler, tier 2 bin 5 emissions rating, heavy duty battery, starter, alternator and heater and stainle...
Leather Gear Shifter Material

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Langley Chrysler

Langley Chrysler

Langley Chrysler

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

