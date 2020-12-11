The 2018 Toyota 4Runner is what a real SUV should feel and look like. This 2018 Toyota 4Runner is for sale today.
The refreshed 2018 Toyota 4Runner is a capable quality built 4x4 SUV. This rugged family SUV can offer the best of both worlds having a refined technologically advanced interior with excellent off road capabilities. Ready for any adventure you set out to, the reliability that the 4Runner can offer will never leave you stranded, and will keep asking for more. All in all, this 2018 4Runner is convenient and comfortable at all times and on any road surface.This SUV has 16 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a 5 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 270HP 4.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our 4Runner's trim level is SR5. The 2018 Toyota 4Runner SR5 Package is precision tuned from the factory to the highest standards, built to withstand any off road terrain while still maintaining car like handling. Options include speed sensing steering, lock up torque converter, transmission cooler and part time or full time four wheel drive. Styled very aggressively and masculine, the exterior includes heated wipers, heated power mirrors with turn signal indicators, tailgate and door power locks, LED brake lights, front fog lamps and roof rack rails. Interior options include a 6.1 inch display screen with navigation, advanced voice recognition, Bluetooth and USB capability, integrated SIrius XM satellite radio, heated front power bucket seats, leather steering wheel with cruise control and audio commands, leather seats front and rear, remote key less entry, cruise control, manual air conditioning, 6 power outlets, power windows, front and rear center armrests, low tire pressure warning, a back up camera and multiple passenger safety airbags.
Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 2500 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!
