$55,890+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$55,890
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Volkswagen
778-736-0334
2018 Toyota 4Runner
2018 Toyota 4Runner
SR5 * LEATHER ** SUNROOF ** AWD CONTROL **NAVIGATION *
Location
White Rock Volkswagen
2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8
778-736-0334
$55,890
+ taxes & licensing
60,850KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8186706
- Stock #: VW1413
- VIN: JTEBU5JR0J5606857
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 60,850 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
5 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From White Rock Volkswagen
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
White Rock Volkswagen
2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8