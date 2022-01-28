Menu
2018 Toyota 4Runner

60,850 KM

Details Features

$55,890

+ tax & licensing
$55,890

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Volkswagen

778-736-0334

2018 Toyota 4Runner

2018 Toyota 4Runner

SR5 * LEATHER ** SUNROOF ** AWD CONTROL **NAVIGATION *

2018 Toyota 4Runner

SR5 * LEATHER ** SUNROOF ** AWD CONTROL **NAVIGATION *

Location

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-0334

$55,890

+ taxes & licensing

60,850KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8186706
  Stock #: VW1413
  VIN: JTEBU5JR0J5606857

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 60,850 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
5 Speed Automatic

White Rock Volkswagen

White Rock Volkswagen

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-0334

