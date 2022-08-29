Menu
2018 Toyota C-HR

66,380 KM

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

XLE - Heated Seats - Bluetooth

XLE - Heated Seats - Bluetooth

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

66,380KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9310030
  • Stock #: 18460A
  • VIN: NMTKHMBX7JR001789

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 66,380 KM

Vehicle Description

The Toyota C-HR is a fun little crossover unlike anything else on the road. This 2018 Toyota C-HR is for sale today.

The C-HR is unlike anything Toyota has ever created. You'll feel the difference with premium features and intuitive technology that are designed to keep you comfortable and connected. It is a blast to drive, with the perfect blend of responsiveness and control that will make every drive memorable. With a spacious interior for all your passengers and gear, and state-of-the-art safety features that come standard, we're confident you'll agree that there's nothing quite like this amazing SUV. This SUV has 66,380 kms. It's gray in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 144HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our C-HR's trim level is XLE. Unique styling isn't the only thing this C-HR has to offer. It also comes well appointed with a 7-inch touchscreen radio, Bluetooth, 6-speaker audio, a backup camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, a rear spoiler, aluminum alloy wheels, and Toyota Safety Sense which includes technology like a pre-collision system, lane departure alert, dynamic radar cruise control, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Aluminum Wheels
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera

White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

