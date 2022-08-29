2018 Toyota C-HR

$CALL + taxes & licensing 6 6 , 3 8 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9310030

9310030 Stock #: 18460A

18460A VIN: NMTKHMBX7JR001789

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 66,380 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Seating Heated Seats Exterior Aluminum Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Safety Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.