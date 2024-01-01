Menu
Account
Sign In
Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. Price does not include $595 documentation, $395 Used car finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. D#6701

2018 Toyota Camry

72,270 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Toyota Camry

HYBRID LE CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota Camry

HYBRID LE CVT

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-888-805-3918

Contact Seller
Toyota Certified Used

Toyota Certified Used

Affordable, reliable, smart... Great cars you can count on! With Toyota Certified Used Vehicles, you just can't lose. Get a vehicle you love, and peace of mind knowing Toyota's got your back.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
72,270KM
VIN 4T1B31HK3JU003816

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # T186675A
  • Mileage 72,270 KM

Vehicle Description

Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. Price does not include $595 documentation, $395 Used car finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. D#6701

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

Used 2013 Fiat 500 2dr HB Lounge for sale in Surrey, BC
2013 Fiat 500 2dr HB Lounge 106,642 KM $7,800 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Kicks SV FWD, 1 Owner No Accident Local for sale in Port Coquitlam, BC
2018 Nissan Kicks SV FWD, 1 Owner No Accident Local 96,302 KM $16,990 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Volkswagen Tiguan 4dr Auto Comfortline 4Motion, No Accident Local for sale in Port Coquitlam, BC
2012 Volkswagen Tiguan 4dr Auto Comfortline 4Motion, No Accident Local 170,523 KM $10,990 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey

15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

Call Dealer

1-888-805-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-805-3918

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-805-3918

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota Camry