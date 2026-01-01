$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Toyota Camry
LE Auto
2018 Toyota Camry
LE Auto
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
1-888-805-3918
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
77,608KM
VIN 4T1B11HK4JU502789
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 77,608 KM
Vehicle Description
Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. TEXT our sales team directly at (604) 265-9043
Price includes documentation fee ($595) and VSA Transaction Levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($395) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#6701
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group
2024 Toyota Corolla Cross LE PREMIUM AWD/ Certified 22,631 KM $34,998 + tax & lic
2016 Audi Q5 quattro 4dr 2.0T Technik 128,465 KM $16,998 + tax & lic
2025 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD/ Certified/ No Accidents/ Low Kilometers 16,587 KM $41,998 + tax & lic
Email Jim Pattison Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey
15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
Call Dealer
1-888-805-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1-888-805-3918
2018 Toyota Camry