$26,988+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-531-2916
2018 Toyota Camry
4-Door Sedan SE 8A
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$26,988
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9074104
- Stock #: 24UTNA05593
- VIN: 4T1B11HK8JU055593
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Celestial Silver Met
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UTNA05593
- Mileage 82,544 KM
Vehicle Description
Have you been searching for the perfect family sedan, but just haven’t been able to find the right fit? Check out this new arrival to OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch! We’re excited to present this fantastic locally owned and exclusively dealer-serviced 2018 Toyota Camry SE! With very low mileage for the model year and accompanied by a perfect declaration-free accident history, this pristine OpenRoad Certified 2018 Toyota Camry SE has been maintained in exceptional condition throughout! Powered by Toyota’s legendary 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve VVT-I 4-cylinder gasoline engine producing 203 Hp with 184 lb-ft of torque channeled through an 8-speed shiftable automatic transmission, this 2018 Toyota Camry SE is the perfect solution to your commuting needs, as your uber-reliable daily grocery-getter, or even mom’s taxi! Features include: Bluetooth connectivity, power locks with keyless entry, backup camera, multifunction steering wheel with integrated audio controls, auto dimming rear view mirror, power heated exterior mirrors, 17” alloy wheels, and much more! To truly recognize the incredible value that this magnificent 2018 Toyota Camry SE represents in this exceptional condition, it must be seen and driven! Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee. Call us at 1-844-240-7833 or visit us today and have one of our Product Specialists show you why we have been voted AutoTrader’s Best Priced Dealer for 2021!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.