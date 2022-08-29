Menu
2018 Toyota Camry

72,686 KM

Details Description Features

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

604-496-5123

LE Auto

Location

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

72,686KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9141439
  • VIN: 4T1B11HK9JU559246

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 72,686 KM

Vehicle Description

LOCAL, NO ACCIDENTS, SERVICE RECORDS, INDEPENDENTLY INSPECTED, 1 YEAR/12,000KM  LIMITED POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED. 4 CYL. ENGINE - EXCELLENT FUEL ECONOMY: 8,4L/100km city, 6L/100km hwy, 28.0 City / 39.0 Highway MPG

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth
Warranty Included
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

