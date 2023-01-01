$35,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Camry
XSE V6 - Sunroof - Leather Seats
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2
54,403KM
Used
- Stock #: LC1514A
- VIN: 4T1BZ1HK8JU001610
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 54,403 KM
Vehicle Description
This handsome Toyota Camry has been created to be more responsive, more fun to drive, fuel efficient and safer on any road. This 2018 Toyota Camry is for sale today.
Slip inside, and you'll find a welcoming environment that caters to your every whim. This Toyota Camry offers captivating style, modern technology and more safety features than you would expect from a family sedan. Responsive and refined, the driving experience is at a whole new level from its previous model. This new platform has been transformed into something very unique with sharper exterior and interior lines and a powerful stance offering better stability. The Toyota Camry has become a truly unique sedan and is ready to make a big impact!This low mileage sedan has just 54,403 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 301HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Camry's trim level is XSE V6. The top of the range, V6 powered 2018 Toyota Camry XSE V6 is definitely how an executive sedan should look and feel like. Thanks to a high number of premium options, this sedan has much to offer. Features include sporty aluminum wheels, 1st and 2nd row power sunroof with power sunshade, LED brake lights, a premium JBL Synthesis 9 speaker sound system, Bluetooth and USB inputs, voice activation technology, 8 inch display, Sirius XM satellite radio, Scout GPS link, selective service internet access and wireless streaming. The interior is filled abundant with chrome and metal look inserts and it also offers heated front leather bucket seats, leather/metal look steering wheel and gear shift knob, proximity key for entry, push button start, power front and rear windows, a head up display, distance pacing cruise control and dual zone front automatic air conditioning. Thanks to an integrated Entune Safety Connect system there are automatic collision notifications, a vehicle tracking system, emergency assistance and enhanced roadside assistance. Safety will no longer be a concern with a 360 degree camera array, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, rear parking sensors, blind spot sensors, tire specific low pressure warning and an impressive number of passenger safety airbags. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Scout Gps Link, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth.
Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Premium Sound Package
Blind Spot Detection
Scout GPS link
